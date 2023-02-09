The season 1 cast of Ex on the Beach Couples weren’t planning on running into hot water on the show, but fans can’t get enough of the drama that is unfolding on the new MTV series. Lucky for the new reality TV stars, though, they weren’t total strangers to the ocean breeze when they began the show. They’ve filled up their Instagram accounts with sweet vacay moments alongside their respective partners — with some even showing off their enviable beach bods in a stunning bikini or swimsuit!

The Ex on the Beach spinoff follows six couples that are ready to get engaged and believe they’re on a simple dating series. However, they quickly find out that their exes are on the tropical island with them, and all chaos ensues as jealousy and issues arise between the supposed star-crossed lovers.

Prior to appearing on the dramatic series, the cast members enjoyed quality time with their flames, as most have been together for several years.

Jade Croft and Ben Salmon filled up their social media pages with fun vacation moments together. In October 2022, Jade gushed over her “soulmate” in an adorable Instagram post, in which she shared a sweet smooch with her beau. Just three months prior, she shared a snap from an apparent trip she and Ben took together while wearing the picture-perfect beach attire.

“Livin’ it up,” Jade captioned her post in July 2022.

While she clearly loves Ben, Jade has also made it a point to pursue her career endeavors. In March 2022, the MTV personality announced that she introduced her swimwear collection, Lana & Co, which now appears to be defunct.

In her Instagram post at the time, the blonde beauty posed in a chic leopard-print two-piece.

Apart from Jade and Ben, Leylah Linda and Liam Forrest are also embarking on the hectic journey with love and exes. Leylah even teased her Instagram followers with a shot from the series ahead of the season premiere.

“Do you think me and @forrestboxing will live happily ever after?” Leylah captioned her post, which featured her and Liam walking arm-in-arm on the beach, wearing bathing suits.

Scroll through the gallery to see the Ex on the Beach Couples cast’s best swimsuit moments.