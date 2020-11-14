Fountain of youth! Eva Mendes shared a new photo while undergoing a cosmetic procedure known as mono-threading to keep her skin looking revitalized.

The Place Beyond the Pines actress, 46, took to Instagram with the eye-catching snap showing seven needles placed in her neck on Thursday, November 12, and shared more details about the process in her caption.

“Oye! @marianalvergara has finally opened her own @beautyvillavergara! This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go-to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best,” the Hitch star dished. “This is my happy place! Here I am getting some mono-threads. Ayyyy, dios! I’ll update you with results if you care.”

So, what exactly does the procedure entail? “PDO mono-threads are a non-surgical alternative for skin lifting and tightening,” according to Allure Skincare. “PDO mono-threads or short threads are designed to perform a revitalization skin treatment. The treatment is beneficial for skin tightening, skin thickening and to improve skin texture thus reducing the appearance of wrinkles.”

Fans love to get an update from Eva, who has been expanding her brand with humanitarian efforts and a fashion collection after walking away from the spotlight. The performer has been in a relationship with Ryan Gosling since 2012 and they share two children together, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4.

In October, the Florida-born star made headlines for clapping back at a social media user claiming she spends too much time at home with the Notebook heartthrob, 40, and their two girls.

“You need to tell Ryan to get you out more,” one naysayer wrote in the comments section of a beach photo she shared, to which Eva replied, “No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

The discreet couple was spotted during a rare family outing in L.A. in August, just a few months after she revealed her stance on sharing photos of their kids.

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent,” the mom of two wrote via Instagram in April. “And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give consent.”

She’s putting her family first!