Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath clapped back at a troll who told her to change her last name amid her split from Ethan Plath.

After Olivia, 25, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, to share several solo photos of herself, one fan urged her to “change that last name” in the comments section.

“Because last names belong to men? Nah f–k that,” the TLC personality responded. “This is my name, and I don’t have to change it for anyone unless I want to.”

Shortly after Olivia responded, the troll fired back by explaining their reasoning for the initial comment. “Lose his name, and make a name of your own is all I’m saying. Unless you can’t because you’re banking on the Plaths last name,” the social media user wrote. “If u a boss then u should be a boss with ur own given name …”

“Olivia Marie Plath is my name, not his,” the reality star replied. “Not sure how you’re getting confused over this simple concept.”

The Virginia native defended her decision to keep her married name nearly three weeks after she and Ethan, 25, confirmed they called it quits after five years of marriage.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote via Instagram on October 27. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Her statement continued, “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

Meanwhile, Ethan took to his own Instagram account to break the news. “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals,” he wrote. “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

TLC

The split likely didn’t shock fans, as viewers have watched Olivia and Ethan’s tumultuous relationship play out on the reality show. After they tied the knot in 2018, Olivia famously butted heads with Ethan’s parents, Kim Plath and Barry Plath, because she didn’t agree with the family’s strict religious beliefs.

Split rumors began to circulate in June when Olivia’s sister Sophia Meggs-Roberts claimed the couple was headed for divorce when she commented on a YouTube video regarding the controversial Duggar family documentary, Shiny Happy People.

“I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce,” she wrote in a since-deleted comment. “And season 5 should be out very soon.”

Olivia quickly responded to the rumors, stating, “Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in.”

“Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life,” the photographer continued via Instagram. “There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”