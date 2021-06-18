The Entire Eminem and Mariah Carey Feud Was So Much Messier Than We Remember

Some feuds just never end. Mariah Carey and Eminem have been in a bitter battle of he-said, she-said about their alleged past relationship since the early aughts. The pop diva denied it ever happened while the rapper continually insisted it did.

Mariah decided to address the rumors in her 2009 single “Obsessed” which became a hugely successful track and made Eminem look like an infatuated lover-boy. For most fans, the story began and ended there, but there was actually so much more to their back and forth, from petty jabs at each other while on tour to Eminem threatening to release intimate photos and voicemails.

Mimi’s ex-husband Nick Cannon even got dragged into the fray, and over a decade later, their feud is still alive and well. Although the two rappers allegedly put their differences behind them, Slim Shady dropped a diss track in December 2019 which proved otherwise.

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped — that p–sy got him neutered,” Em rapped on Fat Joe’s 2019 song “Lord Above” as a featured artist. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/ Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit/ You not gonna do s–t/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.”

The former Wild n’ Out host responded to the song by congratulating Fat Joe while challenging his frenemy to a rap battle on Instagram and later poked fun at Eminem’s age on his radio show. “We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet,” he said on air. “What’s the pill old people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop.”

Most recently, the “All I Want for Christmas” singer threw shade while celebrating the anniversary of “Obsessed” in June 2021. *Sips tea.* Scroll below for a timeline of Eminem and Mariah’s longstanding feud.