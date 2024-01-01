The Duggar family seemingly kicked off 2024 by celebrating New Year’s Eve separately on Sunday, December 31.

While most of the family members didn’t post about their plans on social media, Jinger Duggar revealed she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, spent the night in enjoying rigatoni. Meanwhile, James Duggar and Jason Duggar rang in the new year by spending time in a hot tub and watching TV with their friend Evan Peters.

Not everyone in the family has yet to document their New Year’s Eve celebrations, though. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and her husband, Ben Seewald, haven’t shared how they spend the night, though they likely kept things a bit more low-key to end the year. The couple welcomed baby No. 5, a son named George, on December 19, and have been acclimating to life as a family of seven in the weeks since.

Josh Duggar, who is currently serving a 12.5 year prison sentence, likely also didn’t have a big celebration. Josh, 35, was found guilty of one count of possessing child pornography and one count of receiving child pornography in December 2021. The first charge was dropped in May 2022, which is when he was sentenced to 151 months in prison. While Josh was originally supposed to be released in August 2032, his release date was extended to October 2, 2032, after he was found to allegedly be in possession of a cell phone.

Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Derick Dillard’s seemingly didn’t spend the holiday with their family following a tense year between the couple and Jill’s parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. Jill’s relationship with her dad has been strained since she spoke out about the family in Amazon Prime Video’s docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets and her memoir, Counting the Cost.

However, they have still been able to put on a united front for some of life’s bigger moments. Jill, 32, and Derick, 34, were at Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle’s house for Christmas on December 25. James Duggar documented the family’s holiday celebration with photos on Instagram, and Jill and Derick could be seen hanging out in the kitchen.

In a September 2023 interview, Jill admitted that she can “hang out” with Jim Bob “sometimes,” but said that they only have “surface-level conversations” when they see each other.

The Duggars often go big for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Jim Bob and Michelle had a big party at their house to ring in 2023, which Jana Duggar documented on Instagram at the time. In 2021, the family received major backlash for hosting a huge gathering for the occasion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.