Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Derick Dillard spent Christmas at her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s, home amid their recent estrangement and drama. James Duggar shared photos from the family’s celebration, which showed Jill and Derick hanging out in the kitchen on Christmas Day.

Jill, 32, posted the photo to her Instagram story and wrote, “Merry Christmas! It was great to see you bro.”

There were plenty of other family members in attendance, as well. Other photos showed Jeremiah Duggar, Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), John-David Duggar, Jana Duggar and Jase Duggar at the holiday celebration. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and her husband, Ben Seewald, were not in attendance following the December 19 birth of their 5th child.

Fans were thrilled to see Jill and Derick, 34, with the family despite tension that stemmed from the release of her book Counting the Cost on September 12. The book revealed several bombshells and the couple recently admitted to being estranged from Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle, 57, with Derick even threatening Jim Bob with a protective restraining order.

“I think my dad got the picture when Derick was telling him, basically like, if you keep contacting her directly, then I will have to file a protective order,” the 19 Kids and Counting star confessed.

Sisters Jessa, 31, and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) both sided with Jill after the release of the book. Jinger, 30, called her sister “brave” and praised her for “telling her story,” while Jessa has stood by Jill’s side like always.

Jim Bob and Michelle, who were reportedly “seething” after the release of Jill’s book, were not in any of James’ Christmas photos, but fans noticed that the images were taken at their house. “This post makes me SO HAPPY seeing Jill and Derick over at her parents home,” one person commented.

Drama has surrounded the family since oldest son Josh Duggar was charged and convicted of possessing child pornography in 2021. Josh, 35, is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence and is not due to be released until October 2032.

The release of Jill’s book added to the family’s issues. In a November interview, she explained why she is now estranged from her parents. “As we paved our own path, it became very difficult for me because I realized I could not please my parents and do what I feel like we’re being called to do,” she shared. “I think whenever it got really toxic is whenever I was almost forced to choose and I wouldn’t have chosen that. I wanted to please everyone.”