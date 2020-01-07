She’s breaking her silence. Mob Wives alum Drita D’Avanzo shared a quote to Instagram about being able to “handle” anything just weeks after she and her husband, Lee D’Avanzo, were arrested for possession of drugs and guns on December 19.

“I know God won’t give me anything I can’t handle,” the quote attributed to Mother Teresa read. “I just wish he didn’t trust me so much.”

Drita, 43, and Lee, 50, were taken into custody on December 19 following a raid on their Staten Island property by police, In Touch can confirm. Authorities found two loaded firearms during the search — both a Smith & Wesson 9mm and an S&W 38 caliber gun. They also reportedly found 120 hydrocodone/acetaminophen pills, 22 Xanax pills and marijuana during the raid, Radar reported.

The couple faces 10 charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Fans spoke out in support of the former VH1 star after she shared the quote. “You’re stronger than you even know, love you 🙏🏼,” one person wrote. Another commented, “I’ve been thinking of you. You are incredibly strong and will get through this Drita. Have faith. ❤️” A different fan said, “Drita!! Missed [you] babe!! Praying for the best outcome for you and your family.”

Fellow Mob Wives alum Renee Graziano spoke out after hearing the news that Drita and her husband had been arrested. “I’m going to address the situation (which we all know what I’m referencing) and then leave it alone,” Renee, 50, wrote in December. “No matter whether I’m on good terms with someone or not I’d NEVER wish nor want to see anyone go to jail! Especially a mother. This is a shame and I’m sure it will be cleared up quickly. #KeepingHerKidsIn #MobWives #MobwivesReboot #GrownWoman.”

Drita was also previously arrested in February 2016 for allegedly punching a woman. In a video obtained by TMZ at the time, the Mob Wives star appeared to be caught on camera punching a woman repeatedly after a verbal confrontation between them. Drita was charged with misdemeanor assault but, ultimately, the case was dismissed by prosecutors.

Drita is due back in court on January 31, and she may not be so lucky this time around.