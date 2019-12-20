Showing support. Mob Wives alum Renee Graziano is speaking out after hearing the news that Drita D’Avanzo and her husband, Lee D’Avanzo, were arrested for possession of drugs and guns on Thursday, December 19. Taking to Instagram on Friday, December 20, the former VH1 star reacted to all of the messages she received about her costar’s legal woes.

“I’m going to address the situation (which we all know what I’m referencing) and then leave it alone,” Renee, 50, wrote, while addressing how it’s still painful for her to witness Drita going through this, despite their past disputes. “No matter whether I’m on good terms with someone or not I’d NEVER wish nor want to see anyone go to jail! Especially a mother.”

“This is a shame and I’m sure it will be cleared up quickly. #KeepingHerKidsIn #MobWives #MobwivesReboot #GrownWoman.”

Drita, 43, and Lee, 50, were taken into custody at around 6 p.m. on December 19 after police raided their Staten Island property and found two loaded firearms, according to RadarOnline.com. During the search, officials discovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm and an S&W 38 caliber gun. Police also reportedly came across 120 hydrocodone/acetaminophen pills, 22 Xanax pills and marijuana.

Now, the couple faces “10 charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.” They were also booked on one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child because one of their daughters was at home when police raided their property in New York.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The TV personality shares two children with her partner, Aleeya, 19, and Gizelle, 13. She and Lee have been married since 2000.

The Mob Wives alum — who appeared on the hit reality series from 2011 to 2016 — is due in court with her husband on December 20 to be arraigned for the charges.

As fans may recall, this isn’t the first time she’s been in hot water. Drita was arrested in February 2016 for punching a woman. At the time, she was charged with misdemeanor assault, but the case was ultimately dismissed by prosecutors.

Drita and Lee have yet to comment about the new charges.