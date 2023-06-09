Kylie Jenner Called Out for Not Tipping in Awkward Video: ‘So Brave’

Don’t forget to tip the wait staff. Kardashians star Kylie Jenner was called out by fans after her reaction to being accused of not tipping was less than convincing.

“Let’s see,” Kylie, 25, said in a Thursday, June 8, TikTok video where she used the viral “Red Flags” filter.

After the first red flag flipped over to reveal “Doesn’t tip,” the reality star remained silent with a blank stare on her face. It was only after the second flag spun around, saying, “Sleeps with socks,” that the Kylie Cosmetics founder denied both accusations.

“No, no,” Kylie said unconvincingly, before acknowledging that she “sometimes” picks her nose.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of the beauty mogul’s post, calling her out for her lack of reaction to the first red flag.

“The [silence] in the first oneee,” one fan wrote. “Girl you were panicking a little on the first one,” another added, while yet another follower chimed in, “She is so brave for posting this bc i know the backlash is gonna be crazy.”

Kylie – who has come under fire for failing to compensate service workers in the past – seemed unphased by the uproar as she went on to post four follow up videos using the same filter, having a similar reaction to claims such as “Doesn’t recycle” and “Slow texter.”

In July 2022, TikTok user Pablo Tamayo shared a video ranting about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum after he reportedly delivered pepperoni to her home.

“I see all these assistants, all these maids and s–t,” he said frantically in the footage. “I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream,” he added, referring to Kylie’s son, Aire.

The Instacart worker also shared a clip of himself outside of the home’s gate, handing the bag to a person who appeared to be Kylie’s security guards.

“It’s literally a $12 order for f–king pepperoni, this bitch could have paid me more. It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something, but they said I can’t leave it out [of the gate],” he continued.

The video reached millions of viewers, including the mother of two who later shared her own TikTok making a sandwich with said pepperoni and slamming the driver in the process.

“I did not order this myself,” she shared via TikTok comment under her video. “He WAS tipped too, through the app. Lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry??”

She continued, “No one comes through my gate. The river??? No river. The lying for attention rubs me the wrong way, sorry.”