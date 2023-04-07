Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is rumored to be dating Don’t Look Up actor Timothée Chalamet following her split from ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, according to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi. But are the two really an item? Keep reading for details on Kylie and Timmy’s relationship status.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Dating?

The blog account DeuxMoi shared a screenshot of text messages claiming that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is dating the New York native via Instagram on Thursday, April 6.

The message, which read “I can confirm too about Timothée and Kylie,” was shared with the caption, “NEW COUPLE ALERT.”

While it’s unclear who the source of the information is, they further claimed to have “known about them since January” at Paris Fashion Week.

Although the duo did not pose for photos together while in the City of Light, both Kylie and Timmy were seen in attendance at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show on January 25, 2023.

Neither Kylie – who shares children Stormi and Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis – nor Timothée have commented on their rumored relationship, though they do not follow each other on social media.

Reps for Kylie and Timothée did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Who Has Kylie Jenner Dated?

Prior to the rumors with the Little Women actor, Kylie was linked to the “SICKO MODE” rapper in April 2017. They dated for nearly two years before their first split in October 2019.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie tweeted in October 2019. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

They couple decided to give their relationship “another shot” in May 2021, a source told In Touch at the time. The insider noted that the makeup mogul and “Goosebumps” rapper were “enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill.” However, in January 2023, they called it quits for good.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after their split. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

The duo became parents on February 1, 2018, when Kylie gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster. ​The on and off couple ​welcomed son Aire on February 2, 2022.

Who Has Timothee Chalamet Dated?

Prior to being linked to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Timothée dated a string of A-Listers such as Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

In 2022, however, Timmy was rumored to be dating model Sarah Talabi after being spotted getting close at the Coachella music festival that April.

“Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question,” Sarah told Page Six at the time. “But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective.”