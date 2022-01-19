In today’s world, photo editing and using filters on social media is pretty much the status quo. Celebrities, influencers and “regular” people alike are all about touching up their posts, and that includes the Kardashian-Jenner family! In fact, the reality TV bunch rarely shares unedited and filter-free pictures online … not by choice, anyway.

Take Khloé Kardashian, for example. In April 2021, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found herself in a bit of hot water after one of her unedited bikini photos went viral. The picture, which began to circulate on Easter Sunday that year, featured a makeup-free Khloé smiling and wearing a cheetah print string bikini.

Amid the controversy, it was revealed that the photo was posted by mistake. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Khloé “hated” the photo and “demanded her team take it down,” a source told Life & Style at the time, noting it was something “she would have posted without some serious altering.”

Less than a week later, the mother of one, who shares daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson, broke her silence on the scandal. Khloé shared a lengthy message along with several clips of herself in the gym via Instagram. Khloé also did an Instagram Live of her workout.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” the E! alum began. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful, but as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see unedited and filter-free photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family.