Clapping back. Kylie Jenner called out an InstaCart driver who claimed to deliver the pepperoni that she used to make the sandwiches she posted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 5.

A TikTok user Pablo Tamayo, who goes by @thisisntpablo on the app, posted a video on Wednesday, July 6, after he delivered the groceries to The Kardashians star’s home. The man claimed to have gone through her gate and past a “river” to complete the delivery and even implied that he heard Kylie’s son crying inside.

“I see all these assistants, all these maids and s–t,” he said frantically in the video. “I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.”

He also shared video footage of himself outside of the house’s gate, while handing the bag to who seemed to be one of Kylie’s security guards.

“It’s literally a $12 order for f–king pepperoni, this bitch could have paid me more. It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something, but they said I can’t leave it out [of the gate],” he said.

The video accrued more than 1.6 million views and even caught the attention of King Kylie herself, who claimed the delivery man was lying about his experience.

“I did not order this myself,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum commented under her personal TikTok of her viral sandwiches. “He WAS tipped too, through the app. Lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry??”

However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wasn’t done sharing her side of the story and commented under the TikTok video a few more times.

“No one comes through my gate,” the comment read. “The river??? No river. The lying for attention rubs me the wrong way, sorry,” she continued while teasing that the recipe was coming to fans soon.

After the reality star shared her side of the story, fans commented under Pablo’s original post, calling him out for allegedly lying. “Not Kylie calling you out,” one user wrote while another said, “I’ve delivered some clothes there before and was stunned myself.”

Pablo did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.