She’s a catch! Jennifer Garner may have been in a decade-long love triangle with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, but the 13 Going On 30 actress found love after her 2018 divorce from the Air actor. The West Virginia native has experienced an on-again, off-again relationship with John Miller, but are they still dating? Keep reading to learn more about Jennifer’s boyfriend and updates on her love life!

Does Jennifer Garner Have a Boyfriend?

The Alias star and John are still together as of publication after In Touch confirmed they parted ways in August 2020.

“They split up before L.A. went into lockdown,” the source told In Touch at the time. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

Jennifer and the CEO first started their romance in 2018, the same year her divorce was finalized from Ben and John split from ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

The following year, another insider told In Touch that The Adam Project actress had “given pals the heads-up that she wants to tie the knot.”

“She’s the happiest she’s been in years,” the source explained in January 2019. “He’s the man of her dreams — stable, intelligent, successful, funny and he treats her like a princess.”

Jennifer and her partner’s dynamic wasn’t like the average Hollywood couple, and they often spent quality time in the privacy of their own homes.

“[John] goes to [Jen’s] house or she’ll go to his and she cooks them dinner,” a different source told In Touch in June 2021, adding the couple also enjoy going “for evening walks on the beach and [do] simple things.”

The pair did in fact “rekindle” their romance one year after their August 2020 split. Although they prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Jennifer and John were spotted out and about in New York City on multiple occasions in August 2021.

After giving love another shot, the duo continued to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. In April 2022, a source told In Touch that John is “not about the public display just because it’s what everyone else does” and Jen “totally respects” his decision.

Most recently, John accompanied the A-lister at the premiere of her show The Last Thing He Told Me, in Los Angeles in April 2023. They may not have made their red carpet debut, but an eyewitness told Us Weekly that Jennifer was “glowing” when they met inside the building of the Regency Bruin Theatre.

What Does Ben Affleck Think of Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend?

Not only are Ben and Jennifer amicable coparents, the Deep Water actor even “respects” John and his relationship with his ex.

“He’s met John and approves that he’s not looking for publicity or to ride on Jen’s coattails. [John’s] a standup guy, he’s divorced with kids of his own, he gets it. John is there for Jen, and he completely understands boundaries,” a source exclusively told In Touch in April 2022.