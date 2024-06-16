Princess Kate Middleton showed off her photography skills to honor Prince William on Father’s Day. One day after making her public-facing return amid cancer, the royal shared a new photo that she took of her husband and their kids.

The image, which was posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account on Sunday, June 16, featured William, 41, with his arms wrapped around Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the beach. “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day [double heart emoji]. G, C & L.” The Princess of Wales, 42, was also given photo credit and it was confirmed that the image was taken at some point in 2024.

Kate has been privately battling cancer since she was diagnosed after having abdominal surgery in January. She confirmed her diagnosis in March after weeks of speculation about her health. At the time, she revealed that she was in the “early stages” of preventative chemotherapy.

After months away from the public eye, Kate made her first public appearance of 2024 at King Charles’ Trooping the Colour parade on June 15. The princess was all smiles as she showed up to the event in a white dress alongside her family members.

One day before the event, Kate confirmed she would be in attendance and gave the public an update on her condition. “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she shared. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She also confirmed that her treatment would continue “for a few more months,” and added, “On the days I feel well enough, it’s a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Kate has continued her photography hobby amid her illness. In addition to the Father’s Day photo, she also posted pictures she took of Louis, 6, and Charlotte, 9, on their birthdays in April and May, respectively.