There’s no denying Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s glow-up transformation since leaving Jersey Shore.

The MTV alum charmed her former costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and fiancé Christian Biscardi with a sultry new selfie on Wednesday, December 2.

“Loved my hair and makeup here,” Sammi, 33, captioned the shot, where she can be seen with voluminous curls, smokey eye makeup, a shimmering bronzer and contour, as well as some nude lip liner and mauve sparkling gloss.

Courtesy of Sammi Giancola/Instagram

Snooki let the bride-to-be know she looked hotter than ever by replying with fire emojis, while Christian was also mesmerized by Sammi’s beauty in the glamorous portrait, writing, “Oh damn.” As expected, fans loved to see his flirty response.

“Love [you with] Sam. Treat her right, she’s a queen,” one social media user responded to his comment. “You’re one lucky dude,” added another.

Courtesy Sammi Giancola/Instagram

Following her rocky split from ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi and Christian started dating in 2017. The businessman popped the question two years later in March 2019. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she wrote on social media at the time. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

Snooki, 33, shared in her excitement and kindly wrote, “OMG I’M SCREAMING SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU!!” She added, “You deserve the world and I love him!!”

The lovebirds were ready to make it official this year, but had to postpone their wedding planning due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, no new date for the nuptials has been announced.

Courtesy Christian Biscardi/Instagram

In recent months, Sammi has continued to embrace her life outside of the spotlight. The Sweetheart Styles creator previously revealed why she skipped out on the reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in a lengthy statement, also confirming she had no bad blood with her costars following her departure.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote about her decision to move forward from the MTV series. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

Sammi’s got a great support team no matter what!