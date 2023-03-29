Family feud. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga claimed that his brother-in-law, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, “screwed” him in a bad $250K business deal. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the ​money claims, the family drama and more.

What Does Joe Gorga Claim Happened in His Business Deal With Luis Reulas?

In a teaser clip that aired following the March 21, 2023, episode of RHONJ, Teresa Giudice claimed that her brother, Joe, caused her husband, Luis, to lose $250,000.

However, Joe, ​43, shared his side of the story during the March 28 episode.

“I don’t wanna bury my sister, but if she’s talking about it, I can’t lie,” Joe explained in a confessional.

The Bravo star recalled pitching a pizza oven concept that would honor his late father, Giacinto Gorga, to Luis. “I told [Luis], ‘It’s my idea, it’s me and my sister, and we’ll honor my father. We’ll call it Nonno’s Pizza,’” Joe said. “He loved it.”

“[Luis] screwed me in a second,” Joe told costars Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs during a group breakfast with their husbands.

Joe then explained that his nephew got involved and they ordered the ovens to start the business. “Louie puts the money in,” he continued in a confessional. “I’m figuring I’m giving 50 percent to my sister, he was getting 50 percent.”

“And then my nephew comes over to my house and goes, ‘Did you see the boxes were ordered?’ I go, ‘What boxes?’” Joe recalled. “He goes, ‘Your sister had a photo shoot with her and the girls, and they called it Skinny Pizza or something like that.’”

The father of three said he immediately called Luis, 47, to discuss the claims, though said Teresa’s then-fiancé responded with “some lip.”

“My sister, out of nowhere, goes, ‘Did you put the f–king money up?’ I go, ‘What? You think I couldn’t put $200,000 up?’” Joe told the cameras. “I go, ‘It was my f–king idea!’”

After noting that the fight with Teresa, 50, turned “ugly,” Joe continued, “My sister was saying, ‘This is why you don’t do business with family!’ Bulls—t. You can do business with anyone if you go in with the trust and you’re not looking to cheat somebody.”

What Does Teresa Giudice Claim Happened in Joe Gorga’s Business Deal With Luis Reulas?

Teresa also shared her side of the story and claimed that Luis – who she married in 2022 – was the victim of the situation.

Shutterstock (2)

The mother of four alleged that Joe wanted to receive 50 percent of the profits. However, she said her husband put out “all the money.”

When the pizza oven idea was put to rest, Teresa said that Luis “took the loss.” She went on to claim that he “lost a quarter of a million dollars” due to the deal.