Keeping it on the down-low? Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner has secretly given birth to her second child after Kourtney Kardashian‘s fiancé, Travis Barker, may have accidentally included a huge hint in his Instagram Stories.

During the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s Christmas Eve celebrations, which were held at the Poosh founder’s house, eagle-eyed fans noticed something off in the Blink-182 drummer’s seemingly innocent photo: a half-filled baby bottle with a pink lid.

Travis Barker/Instagram

“Sooooo whose baby bottle is at Kourtney’s house in Travis’s story tonight?” a fan account, kardashianvideo, shared on Sunday, December 26, crediting user kravis4ever for spotting the bottle. “Guys I don’t think this means anything at all but I already see people coming up with theories.”

With Kylie, 24, due with her and Travis Scott‘s second child in early 2022, fans believe the baby may have arrived early, given the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s history of keeping her pregnancies a secret. Some fans remain convinced the bottle belongs to the couple’s newborn; however, others are less than certain.

Some commenters mentioned that the bottle could likely belong to another Kardashian/Jenner child that uses it for baby dolls — however, the bottle resembled a 5-ounce Comotomo Natural feel Baby Bottle. The bottle is a favorite of the family, and the 5-ounce option is recommended for ages “0-3 months.” While it’s possible children would be given an old bottle as a toy, it’s less likely it would be filled with actual liquid.

The top is also pink, whereas other fans previously assumed the couple, who share daughter Stormi Webster, were expecting a boy after sharing a photo of the 3-year-old on Instagram.

“Favorite girl,” the photo was captioned, along with a blue heart emoji. Of course, the family may not care to follow the stereotype that pink is only for girls.

Another fan theory was shared on Reddit, in which a user’s daughter noticed Stormi was the only child at the family gathering wearing a mask in a video shared by Khloé Kardashian. Other users chimed in with their theories.

“She could just have a cold and they don’t want the other kids to get it? My nephew wore a mask this Christmas cause he had a runny nose and the kids can’t go to daycare if they get sick and have any Covid-like symptoms,” one Redditor wrote. Another added that Kylie could be “having them soon” and was being safe.

As of now, Kylie has yet to reveal if she has welcomed her second child — the bottle itself could be a red herring for other Kardashian/Jenner news on the way.