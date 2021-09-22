Baby No. 2! Kylie Jenner has dropped major pregnancy clues that she could be expecting a boy with Travis Scott.

The first subtle hint came while the proud mom was while gushing over daughter Stormi Webster on August 24.

“Favorite girl,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, wrote with a blue heart emoji to caption a series of photos of her daughter. Stormi, 3, could be seen twirling and posing while wearing stylish baggy jeans, a Space Jam T-shirt and blue and white Nike sneakers.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The blue heart and specifically mentioning that Stormi is her most treasured “girl” definitely made followers raise some eyebrows.

“So, it’s a boy then?” one commenter asked. “Kylie, that’s a lot of blue,” someone else added. “Big sister vibes,” another user gushed.

Fans continued to speculate when the mogul posted about her new Kylie Baby product line on September 21. The reality babe could be seen sitting in a strapless, baby blue dress while Stormi cozied up in her lap wearing a blue bathrobe.

“Baby boy?” one commenter asked while someone else wrote, “Gives me the idea she’s having a boy.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style on August 20 that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is pregnant and expecting a second child with Travis, 30. The couple confirmed the news on September 7.

Luckily, the A-listers’ daughter is thrilled about becoming a big sister, an insider gushed to Life & Style.

“Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins. She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after,” the insider said about the toddler.

Kylie was “just past the three-month mark” of pregnancy, a separate insider told Life & Style on August 20. This puts her due date some time around February 2022. Funny enough, Stormi was born on February 1, 2018, so their birthdays could be very close.

In the meantime, the mogul has been “keeping a low profile” and “enjoying nights in” while waiting for baby No. 2, a source told In Touch.

“While Kylie is still investing a lot of time in her business ventures, family comes first,” the source said, adding that she’s been “eating healthy and has cut back on her strenuous exercise routine.”

Chances of Stormi getting a sibling seemed bleak when the Life of Kylie star and “Sicko Mode” rapper split in October 2019. However, they continued to remain close coparents and eventually reunited as a couple in May 2021.

They solidified their relationship status one month later when they attended an event in New York City with Stormi. Travis was being honored during the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, and while on stage, referred to Kylie as his “wifey.” He also told the reality star and his daughter that he “loves” them from the stage.