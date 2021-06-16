Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Daughter Stormi Is Growing Up So Fast: Photos Over the Years

Precious girl! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, is growing up right before our eyes, and her cutest photos through the years will melt your heart.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her only child with the “Sicko Mode” rapper in February 2018 and announced the happy news three days later. Surprisingly, it was the first time Kylie had even publicly confirmed she was expecting.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” this makeup mogul told Instagram followers. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how … I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Needless to say, the Kylie Skin founder was thrilled by her new chapter in life. “I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing,” she added. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this. I could burst!”

Stormi has an extremely unique name, and Kylie previously explained her daughter’s moniker came naturally. “I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me … So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator divulged during an interview with Evening Standard in May 2018. “I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better, to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name … it was just her name.”

Years later, Kylie is still slaying the mom game with her precious toddler by her side. An insider told Life & Style in June 2021 that Stormi “takes after her mom” and is “already a little fashionista.”

However, that’s not to say Stormi isn’t a total daddy’s girl. A separate source gushed to Life & Style in January 2021 that the “Sicko Mode” rapper can’t help but shower his daughter with gifts whenever he can.

“You’d think that it was Kylie who spoils Stormi the most but it’s actually Travis,” the source revealed. “In fact, Kylie has to tell Travis to scale it back when it comes to lavishing her with gifts.”

Stormi has a lot of love in her life! Keep scrolling to see her cutest photos over the years.