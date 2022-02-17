Did Ellen DeGeneres Just Confirm Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant With Her and Travis Barker’s Child?

Spilling some tea? Ellen DeGeneres may have just revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and fiancé Travis Barker’s first child together.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Instagram account shared a sneak peek of an upcoming episode on Thursday, February 17, revealing the talk show host, 64, asked Kris Jenner about Kylie Jenner’s newborn, Wolf Webster. Ellen also asked which kid she thinks will give birth to her 12th grandchild, to which Kris, 66, mentioned Kendall Jenner.

“I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right?” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in the clip. “She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby … I think she would eventually love to have a baby.”

Ellen then seemingly implied that one of the other Kardashian-Jenner women is already pregnant. “I think [Kendall’s] not gonna be the 12th one, though,” she teased. “I think there’s gonna be one before she’s gonna have one.”

The momager then asked Ellen her opinion on which one of her children would have the next child, to which the comedian responded, “I know who it is.” Next, Kris asked if the person in question “is already pregnant,” and Ellen could be heard replying, “Yep … Like I know something.”

Shutterstock (2)

Although neither one mentioned Kourtney’s name, many fans have speculated over her possible pregnancy with baby No. 4 since the end of 2021, such as when a fan commented on one of the Poosh founder’s Instagram posts that December.

“Not to be that girl but … is that a [pregnant] belly?” one social media user wrote in a comment under a bikini photo Kourtney posted. “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” the mother of three replied.

Once the new year rolled around, fans started buzzing when Kourtney shared a Poosh.com post promoting Dry January, which involves avoiding drinking alcohol throughout the month. While pregnant women aren’t the only participants in this challenge, some still believed this was an indication of Kourtney expecting, since pregnant women are advised not to drink alcohol during pregnancy.

Another time the reality star unintentionally egged fans on was when she uploaded a snap of an avocado purse via Instagram Stories. Celebrity reporter Jordyn Woodruff noticed this and chimed in on the baby debate.

“Kourtney posted an old Instagram, which you know in Kardashian-Jenner world, that means they’re pregnant,” the Barstool Sports employee said in an Instagram Reel. “Then, Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off … And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

While Kourtney has not publicly addressed the rumors, Poosh’s verified Instagram account “liked” Jordyn’s reel, which fans took as a sign of support for the pregnancy theory.

Kourtney shares three kids — Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. She and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, have been dating since late 2020 and announced their engagement in October 2021. While they were just at the early stages of wedding plans, a source told Life & Style in November 2021 that “having a baby together” is “definitely in the cards” for the couple.

“She wants to extend her brood,” the insider said. “If she falls pregnant before the wedding, then great!”