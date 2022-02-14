If there is one thing for certain, it’s that Valentine’s Day is a big deal for several of the Kardashian-Jenner family members. Every year, their respective partners go the extra mile (and then some) for the special occasion, and 2022 is no different.

Whether it’s a romantic dinner date for two, lavish displays of bouquets or a heartfelt and hand-written note, fans were already waiting for the moment that each of them would start posting photos documenting their intimate celebrations.

Love is in the air for quite a few of them now, especially Kourtney Kardashian amid her engagement to family friend-turned-fiancé Travis Barker. The Blink-182 rocker popped the question to the Poosh founder in October 2021, just eight months after going Instagram official with their relationship. Travis got down on one knee at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, surrounded by flowers and candles for the unforgettable moment.

Kendall Jenner and her beau, Devin Booker, are still going strong today and so are Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Cory Gamble. Plus, Kylie Jenner and her longtime love, Travis Scott, just welcomed baby No. 2, a son, on February 2. Sparks are also still flying between Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The Saturday Night Live comedian let fans know that things are “going great” between him and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum during a recent headlining appearance at New York’s University of Rochester’s Winterfest, adding they are “very happy” together while greeting the crowd.

“This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, OK, just because I want to be respectful of privacy,” Pete added.

Fans were also expecting Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, to be celebrating V-Day 2022 with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, amid the former couple’s divorce. However, the actress’ rep confirmed to In Touch on February 14 that she and the rapper split.

The Uncut Gems actress shut down rumors that she and Ye split in early February after meeting the Yeezy fashion designer at a Miami New Year’s Eve party.

“Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, OK?” Julia explained on social media about her recent online activity. “Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore.”

During an episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast, Julia also squashed speculation she was dating Kanye for fame and the star status. “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life — let’s keep it real,” she fired back at naysayers, adding that she “couldn’t care” less about what people think. Split rumors began circulating again in February after Julia deleted all photos of Ye off of her Instagram. It looks like their love was not built to last.

