90 Day Fiancé star Nikki Exotika was called a “sugar mama” by her friend after they found out that she financially supported her fiancé Justin and paid for his cosmetic surgeries.

Prior to Nikki, 47, leaving for Moldova to address her “issues” with Justin, 36, in person during the Sunday, October 22 episode, the TLC personality had a conversation with a friend where she emphasized how Justin needed to pull his weight in their relationship. While Nikki threatened to “send his ass back,” the season 10 star also revealed she gave her future husband an allowance while also funding his plastic surgery procedures.

Her friend was shocked, specifically because Nikki was someone who dealt with her own “sugar daddies” in the past.

Nikki and Justin shared a sweet reunion later in the episode; however, their relationship hit an obstacle when Justin revealed he only wanted to make plans with her during the day. “You’re not shelving me in the dark,” the New Jersey native argued back before Justin simply said, “We’ll see.”

Prior to Nikki’s arrival, Justin worried about the “narrow-minded” way the people he was from would react to her being transgender. “Because Nikki, every time goes out, like a lot of makeup and nice dresses and for me, it means a lot of attention,” he confessed on the October 15 episode. “First thing, I’m worried about her safety.”

Nikki and Justin filed for their K-1 visa more than 15 years prior; however, the music artist admitted that their “love wasn’t ready yet.” The pair — who met on a dating site — originally hit it off immediately but it wasn’t until two years into their relationship that Nikki revealed to him that she was transgender.

“I traumatized him,” Nikki recalled during the October 8 premiere, admitting she accidentally stated she “used to be a man” during an argument. “And he went home, and he was depressed for a really long time. And I felt bad about that.”

Nikki and Justin’s split lasted for 15 years and after getting back together, the Moldova native proposed during a trip to Mexico. “Justin and I kept in touch throughout the years,” she explained about their reconciliation. “He had to go through things on his own and I had to go through things on my own.”