Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Instagram

Is quarantine getting the best of Derick Dillard? The Counting On alum is the latest in a long line of men to grow a mustache while cooped up at home, but the Duggar son-in-law’s facial hair is making fans lose their minds. After wife Jill Dillard (née Duggar) shared a few photos of her husband on her Instagram, fans couldn’t stop talking about the facial hair.

“Oh no no to the mustache,” one wrote. “Yeah, that mustache has to go,” a second added. A third called the style a “pornstache” and simply wrote, “Yikes,” while a fourth thought it was simply too retro. “I love you guys, but Derick’s mustache needs to head back to the ‘70s!” they joked. Not everyone was a critic, though. Some fans thought Derick, 31, was actually working it as part of his whole “Southern lawyer” vibe.

Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the father of two has experimented with his look. Over the years, he’s rocked stubble, grown a full, bushy beard and let his hair get long enough to throw up in a ponytail or bun. And Jill, 29, doesn’t seem to mind his ever-changing style. Though he’s kept his facial hair clean-shaven or short in recent months, she’s snapped more than a few selfies with him since he grew out his ‘stache. “Anywhere with you is my favorite place to be,” she captioned one.

Derick isn’t the only one to get a little light-hearted teasing from fans when it comes to his grooming habits. When Jill’s brother-in-law Jeremy Vuolo shaved all of his facial hair off in 2018, he got plenty of flack from his followers. Even Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) joined in on the fun. “Jeremy’s beard went on vacation,” she joked after she saw his stubble-free photo with sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar).

As it turns out, the Duggar daughters aren’t alone when it comes to going through major style evolutions over the years — and their brothers and husbands are still finding what works for them. Though a mustache might not be the move for Derick, the Counting On cast and viewers alike loved when John David Duggar started to rock some stubble. “The beard. Lookin’ good, bro. Lookin’ good,” Jessa wrote.