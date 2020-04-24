We are still stuck in quarantine but we can always keep #CountingOn the Duggar family to make sure we’re not bored. This week, Jim Bob was accused of having secret gatherings at his home for fellow church-goers. Do you think he is breaking the stay-at-home rules by having an intimate mass at his house? Plus, Jessa Duggar gets mommy-shamed for cutting her son’s hair. She even gave fans a tutorial to help other moms in need while the barbershops are still closed. And Jill surprises her kids with bunk beds to distract them from all the craziness going on in the world. Watch the video above for your “Weekly Dose of Duggar!”

Courtesy of The Duggar Family/Instagram