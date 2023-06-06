Working man! Fans got to know Derick Dillard when he appeared on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On alongside his wife, Jill Duggar, and her family. After he was fired from the show, Derick made the most of the situation and has found success as an attorney. Keep scrolling to find out Derick’s job, learn ​what he does for a living and more.

What Is Derick Dillard’s Job?

Derick currently works as an Assistant District Attorney with the State of Oklahoma, District 27.

According to his LinkedIn account, the former TLC personality is a “practicing attorney” and is “licensed in Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

What Else Does Derick Dillard Do For a Living?

In addition to his work as an attorney, Derick is an author. He will publish his first book, Counting the Cost, with Jill and Craig Borlase in January 2024.

According to the book’s description on Simon and Schuster’s website, the tell-all book will include the “unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting.”

Another source of Derick’s income comes from filming videos for fans on Cameo. According to his profile, fans can purchase a personalized video for $30 and a quick message for $5.

What Other Jobs Has Derick Dillard Had?

Before he graduated from the University of Arkansas Law School, Fayetteville, in 2021, Derick worked in full-time Christian ministry for five years and served in Asia, Central America and the United States.

Additionally, the father of three previously worked as a tax accountant at the Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Did Derick Dillard Make Money While Appearing on TLC?

Despite appearing on both 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, Derick likely didn’t receive a paycheck for his reality TV career.

Jill revealed that her father, Jim Bob Duggar, didn’t pay her or her siblings for their reality TV show in Prime Video’s documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. “Yes, we were taken advantage of,” she explained in the 2023 docuseries. “For seven and half years of my adult life I never got paid.”

Why Did Derick Dillard Leave ‘Counting On’?

Derick was allegedly fired from the TLC show after he made transphobic comments about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” he wrote via social media about I Am Jazz, which premiered on the network in 2015. “Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

TLC

Amid backlash from the post, TLC wrote in a statement, “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future.”

Following the controversy, Derick insisted it was his decision to leave the network and Jill showed her support by also leaving her family’s reality show.