Forever young! Demi Moore, alongside daughter Scout Willis, opted to go braless at the Stella McCartney fashion show on Monday, October 4, during 2021’s Paris Fashion Week.

The G.I. Jane star, 58, attended the event wearing a black jumpsuit with a plunging netted neckline and wide-legged pants. The actress completed the look with a pair of double bridge, aviator-style glasses and a bronze bomber jacket with orange lining. The Vina Bomber Jacket, a Stella McCartney piece, retails at $1,750. The Charlie’s Angels actress finished her look with black duck boots that had a slight lift, the soles of which were the perfect match to her jacket. Her other accessories include a black handbag and, at times, a black face mask.

Scout, 30, whom Demi shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, looked stunning in a black crop top paired with high-waisted, wide-legged white pants and an oversized black blazer. She chose to accessorize with a blue handbag and silver slide heels. Both the Ghost actress and her daughter wore their hair long, nearing their waists, with a middle part.

Stella, the daughter of Beatles superstar Paul McCartney returned to the runway with her spring/summer 2022 show, featuring sporty dresses and one-pieces. The 50-year-old designer, a lifelong vegetarian, has recently become a staple in the industry due to her dedication to sustainability. Since the launch of Stella McCartney in 2001, the line has never used leather, feathers, fur, or skin in their products. Instead, the line has opted to use only organic cotton, recycled polyester, uses solar panels and LEDs in all of their stores and created the first handbag made by Bolt Thread’s Mylo mushroom leather.

“Our sustainable vision is guided by and accountable to our bold values – making every action count, inspiring trust and celebrating life,” the line’s website reads. “We are change agents; we are activists. We stand up and speak up for Mother Earth, our fellow animals and in solidarity with all humans.”

Demi, who is a vegan, is clearly a fan of the designer. The Striptease actress’ first Instagram post was a thank you video to Stella for designing the maroon dress she wore to the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018.

“Stella, this is for you,” she said in the video. “I’m just back from the wedding… I just have to say thank you so much. I felt so beautiful, so comfortable. I felt like a princess today. Thank you, thank you to your whole team. You guys were amazing.”

Keep scrolling to see Demi Moore’s braless look at Paris Fashion Week.