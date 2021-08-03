Duchess Sarah Ferguson spoke out in defense of her daughter Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, after he was spotted yachting with bikini-clad women and a topless model over the weekend.

Ferguson addressed the photos of Brooksbank that went viral while appearing on BBC One’s The One Show on Monday, August 2, and she had nothing but positive remarks to say about her son-in-law, 35.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity,” the royal, 61, said as she discussed the portraits published by the Daily Mail on Saturday, July 31, adding, “He’s just one of my most favorite people, I call him James Bond actually.”

Eugenie, 31, and Brooksbank have been married since October 2018 and they share a 5-month-old son, August. The pair was together for nearly seven years before they exchanged their vows at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband, and he’s never at front of [the] house, he always likes to be at the back,” Ferguson continued, stating the portraits were taken out of context and mislabeled. “So, for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos [tequila], and he was doing his job, and so, I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake,” she doubled down.

Ferguson explained that Brooksbank was in Capri, Italy, for the UNICEF Gala, where Casamigos was a sponsor and said the yachting trip was strictly for business.

Prior to speaking out about the viral photos, Ferguson gushed over her daughter’s relationship following the birth of the couple’s first child in February.

Shutterstock (2)

“I’ve known Jack for 10 to 12 years now. He’s like my son,” the Her Heart for a Compass author told People in an interview. “He is my son and all, but he’s like my son and I adore them both. And to see Eugenie and Jack being beautiful parents to little August, I’m really proud.”

In June, Eugenie sang her spouse’s praises in a sweet Instagram post, sharing pics of him on a stroll and of them cuddling up with their son. “Happy Father’s Day to you my love,” she wrote. “You are the ultimate father to our boy!!”