Fans thought Joe Jonas caught the lovebug with Demi Moore after the pair were photographed having lunch at a hotel in France. However, an insider exclusively tells In Touch that there is “no romance brewing” between the two.

“She’s learned her lesson about dating men much younger than her,” the insider tells In Touch about Demi’s eight-year marriage to ex-husband No. 3, Ashton Kutcher. The source close to the A-list actress, 61, admitted that she may find “Joe attractive, [but] that’s all. But then again, you can never predict anything when it comes to Demi.”

Page Six published photos of Demi and Joe, 34, enjoying a meal in Antibes, France, on Tuesday, June 4. The Charlie’s Angels actress looked unsurprisingly striking as she donned a black polo top with a white trim that featured a subtly plunging neckline as her buttons were undone. Demi completed the look with a throw-over gray cardigan, aviator sunglasses and her teacup pooch as her dark, straight hair fell to her hips.

Meanwhile, the middle Jonas brother looked cool in white linen pants and a matching T-shirt that he wore underneath an airy and short-sleeve button-up top that featured a thin-lined flower design.

Body language is everything and according to the pictures, the pair seemed to have engaged in platonic banter. At one point in their meet-up, Demi and Joe were accompanied by his older brother, Kevin Jonas, and supermodel Heidi Klum.

Later that day, In Touch reported that Demi is “being very selective” on the men she dates and is “totally closed off to dating someone else in the industry.”

“She wants to find love and settle down eventually,” a source exclusively told In Touch in a story published on June 4, adding, “but she wants it to be with someone outside of the business because, in her view, there’s just not room in a relationship for two stars.”

Joe is also single after a recent breakup with ex-girlfriend Stormi Bree after five months of dating.

“Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” a source told Us Weekly on May 31.

To note, the “Cake by the Ocean” artist is in the midst of a divorce with estranged wife Sophie Turner. Joe filed for divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage to the Game of Thrones star, 28. The Camp Rock star cited that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

Joe and Sophie share two daughters, Willa and Delphine, and are currently working out a permanent custody agreement.

Three months before Joe and Sophie split, In Touch reported that they were “at a crossroads” in their relationship.”

“Things are tense between them,” a source exclusively admitted to In Touch in June 2023. “The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”