FEATURE Inside Demi Moore Amazing Love Story With Ex Bruce Willis

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images

Inside Demi Moore’s Amazing Love Story With Ex Bruce Willis, From Husband and Wife to Friends

News
Apr 24, 2024 5:03 pm·
By Mark McGarry
Picture

As he faces a dire health crisis, Bruce Willis has his ex-wife, Demi Moore, in his corner nearly 26 years after their split.

The exes, who met in 1987, have been reflecting on their shared past as they prepare their children for the inevitable as Bruce battles aphasia and dementia.

“When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present,” Demi says of how she’s been coping as the Bruce she knew slipped away.

Meanwhile, a source exclusively tells In Touch that, “Bruce has given Demi a new outlook on life. She’s feeling extremely grateful and emotional. She’s been going over her life with him and is thankful for all the things they’ve been through.”

