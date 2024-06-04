Demi Moore has had no shortage of A-list offers as the likes of John Travolta and Tom Cruise are all big fans and would date her in a heartbeat – but she’s turning them all down and hunting for a regular Joe instead.

“Demi gets so many offers from other Hollywood stars from literally every age bracket, and she’s very flattered by it, but she’s totally closed off to dating someone else in the industry,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She wants to find love and settle down eventually, but she wants it to be with someone outside of the business because, in her view, there’s just not room in a relationship for two stars.”

The Ghost star’s most high-profile relationship was with ex-husband Bruce Willis. The former Hollywood It couple were married for nearly 10 years before they decided to separate in 1998 and finalized their divorce two years later. Demi, 61, and Bruce, 69, share daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

After Demi and Bruce separated, they engaged in other relationships before walking down the aisle to their new spouses. Demi married actor Ashton Kutcher in 2005 and Bruce attended the nuptials. The couple returned the favor when they watched the Die Hard actor tie the knot with Emma Hemming, with whom he shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9.

Courtesy of Demi Moore/Instagram

Demi and Ashton, 46, split in 2013 and he is now married to That ‘70s Show costar Mila Kunis. The Now and Then actress has since been linked to Harry Morton, Sean Friday and Daniel Humm.

“She’s also not in a rush [to start dating], she loves her own company and is really enjoying the single life. Her last relationship with Daniel was good while it lasted, but it made her realize she’d rather be single than with the wrong person,” the insider continues. “So now she’s taking her time and being very selective about who she’ll even go on a date with. She’s confident that she’ll know it when the right person comes along, and says it will happen when she’s not looking – like it always does.”

Not to mention, Demi is “enjoying an amazing Hollywood comeback” amid the success of her lead role in the film The Substance, which earned a 13-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Her home life isn’t as sweet, though, as she is “preparing herself” for an “emotional goodbye” to Bruce amid his battle with aphasia and dementia.

“Seeing him go through his struggles has shown Demi how to be a fighter. It’s so bittersweet, but also inspiring,” a separate source exclusively told In Touch in April. “She admires Bruce so much, and she’s preparing herself for their emotional goodbye.”