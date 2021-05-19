Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary After a ‘Year-And-a-Half’ of ‘Healing and Self-Reflective Work’

Demi Lovato came out as non-binary during the premiere episode of their new podcast, “4D With Demi Lovato,” which was released on Wednesday, May 19.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them,” the singer, 28, said in a clip shared via social media. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Demi teamed up with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performance artist, for the podcast’s first episode to share what their gender identity means to them. “I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself,” the Camp Rock alum explained. “I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

In a Twitter post, they added, “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”

Demi also said it would “mean the world” if people would start using their they/them pronouns. “I think it’s important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me,” they explained. “I also just don’t want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don’t try to use them.”

YouTube

Throughout their time in the public eye, the “Skyscraper” musician has been open about their sexuality and has continuously showed support for the LGBTQ+ community. During an interview with Glamour in March, they shared how past relationships with men helped them to realize that they’re “really queer.”

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Demi said at the time, referencing their September 2020 engagement to former The Young and the Restless star Max Ehrich. “This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

While speaking with Paper magazine in March, the Dancing With the Devil docuseries star got candid about their “queer label.”

“It’s just this blanket statement of being different,” Demi shared. “That’s what I can commit to. I feel like I’m too fluid to commit to a label.”