Dean McDermott clapped back at trolls that criticized his estranged wife, Tori Spelling, for supporting his relationship with girlfriend Lily Calo.

After Dean, 57, made his romance with Lily Instagram official on May 16, one social media user wrote in the comments section that it was “mind boggling” that Tori, 51, “liked” the post.

However, the Due South actor made it clear he wouldn’t tolerate any negative comments about his ex. “It’s because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more than I can say for the trolls commenting on this post,” Dean responded. “Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart then together. That’s life. I’ll pray for happiness for all the haters [sic].”

Not only did Tori “like” the photo of Dean and Lily, but she also gushed about the pair when the senior account executive shared a photo of the duo on her own profile. “Love you both,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote under Lily’s post.

Tori and Dean – who tied the knot in 2006 – experienced many ups and downs in their marriage before he confirmed their split in June 2023. Despite calling it quits, the pair have kept in touch as they raise kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Dean revealed he moved on when he was spotted on a date with Lily in October 2023, while Tori confirmed she and her ex were done for good when she filed for divorce in March.

She listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023, according to legal docs viewed by In Touch at the time. Meanwhile, Tori cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their kids.

Just weeks before Tori filed for divorce, Dean told Page Six that his ex and new girlfriend “get along fabulously” in a March 14 interview. “If I do the right things and I live an estimable and respectable life, you know, I get these wonderful gifts in my life,” the Open Range actor added.

“I’m blessed, you know, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids, I just, I’m so blessed,” Dean shared. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Dean then said that “things are going really well” in his relationship with Lily, adding that she has been a “great support” amid his sobriety journey.

One week before Dean revealed that Tori and Lily hit it off, the women were spotted greeting each other with a friendly kiss on the cheek when they celebrated Beau’s birthday at Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles.