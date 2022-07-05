So grown up! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham live their lives in the spotlight, and sometimes, they share it with their kids. The couple’s youngest child, daughter Harper, has made a handful of public appearances alongside her famous family.

In addition to Harper, who will turn 11 years old on July 10, 2022, the professional soccer player and Spice Girls alum share sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

Both Victoria and David have been open about how important family is to both of them. She even credited their focus on their kids as a reason why her relationship with David has been going strong since they tied the knot in July 1999. “It’s all about the family unit,” the fashion designer explained during an interview with British Vogue in October 2018. “We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

When Harper was just 10 months old, David gushed about what it’s like to have a daughter during an interview with Elle. “It’s great. I love to bite her legs, or shoulders. It’s how a baby should be. She’s so beautiful,” he said during the 2012 interview.

The London native then reflected on how raising a daughter is different than his sons. “There’s no more love for a daughter than there is a son, but it’s just different. When they [boys] are kids you can roll them around and they fall to the sides and they pick themselves up and they’re fine. Whereas Harper, now, she hits herself just slightly and she cries … I still think ‘Oh God, I can’t believe this, I’ve got a girl,’” David said. “And to see the boys with her it’s incredible. When they walk into the room, her little face lights up.”

While Harper doesn’t have her own public social media accounts, the preteen has been spotted out and about with her famous family members. She even served as a bridesmaid during Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz in April 2022.

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Harper over the years.