Celebrities are just like us — they’d rather stay in shape with the help of their friends or significant others.

Whether it’s assuming the downward dog position, hitting the pavement or lifting weights, stars enjoy shedding pounds with their famous acquaintances by their side.

Reese Witherspoon, for example, goes on hikes with her BFFs, including pal Laura Dern. In March 2020, the former Big Little Lies costars didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing orders stop them from getting their fitness on with one another.

“Friendship with social distancing,” Witherspoon wrote via Instagram on a selfie that showed Dern staying far away from her on the same L.A. trail. “Hi👋🏼@lauradern!”

The Morning Show star has also been seen taking part in yoga classes with her famous friends, including Naomi Watts, in the past.

Over the years, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have continually sweat it out together — in between raising their four kids and maintaining their high-profile status.

Lovebirds Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are also fans of working out together. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, they even began filming their workouts to inspire others to stay healthy while at home.

Lea Michele is an all-around fitness guru, who likes to switch things up depending on the day. When she’s not going on physical adventures with her crew in California, one can find her at a cycle class with her former Glee costar Becca Tobin.

Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher does at-home exercises with her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, when the two can’t get out of the house. When they do head outside, however, their calorie-burning activities include golf and goat yoga.

The Kardashian sisters — specifically Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian — frequently show off their group workouts from their L.A. area homes. Sometimes the exercises consist of weight training, while other times they do lunges or fitness machine routines in the garage.

“Can you believe my sisters abs?!?!??” Khloé wrote via Instagram in March 2016, pointing to Kourtney’s physique. “I mean…… Ok @kourtneykardash I see you boo!!!! I miss my workout buddy!!! You’re my motivation!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums also post photos after their sweat sessions that feature their other siblings or best friends, including Malika Haqq.

Some celebrities prefer to work out with their children, who can also double as weights in a pinch. In February 2022, former Bachelor Sean Lowe shared a video of himself “lifting” with help from the three kids he shares with wife Catherine Giudici. “Took 5 years but I finally found a good use for these things,” he joked of sons Samuel and Isaiah and daughter Mia. “See y’all on the beach!”

While the Lowe’s family workout plan might not result in too many gains, the couple have found weight loss success using Nutrisystem. “I lost actually now 25 pounds with Nutrisystem, and I love the partner plan,” Catherine told Us Weekly in December 2021. “Not only because I get to do it with Sean, but it’s a sustainable plan and we get to eat delicious meals.”

