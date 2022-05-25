Brooklyn Beckham Gets Wedding Vows Inked: See Every Tattoo Dedicated to Wife Nicola Peltz

Forever and ever! Brooklyn Beckham is running out of real estate on his body for more tattoos, but that hasn’t stopped him from dedicating space to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn takes after his father, David Beckham, when it comes to his love of body art. The 23-year-old’s body is nearly completely covered in tattoos with many of his latest pieces dedicated to his new wife, including his wedding vows, which he recently had inked on his upper arm. The newlywed revealed the new ink when he shared a photo of wife Nicola, 27, placing her hand on his arm to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 24.

“Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away,” the tattoo begins. “You look so beautiful tonight and always.”

“Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you. Just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream,” his inked vows continued. “You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.”

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at the heiress’ family estate of Montsorrel in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 9, 2022, after nearly three years together.

His wedding vows aren’t the only permanent art that David and Victoria Beckham’s son has dedicated to his bride, however.

In January 2021, the photographer showed off a love letter from his then-fiancée that he had permanently inscribed on his upper back via a photo shared to Instagram.

The ink, which is placed just below a portrait of Nicola’s eyes which he revealed in October 2021, begins, “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love.”

“I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond,” Nicola continued to her now-husband. “Love always, Your future wifey.”

Scroll down to see every tattoo that Brooklyn Beckham has dedicated to his wife!