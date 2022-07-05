Major milestone. Victoria Beckham recalled being told her marriage to David Beckham “wouldn’t last” as the pair celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Monday, July 4.

The Spice Girls alum, 48, took to Instagram to pay tribute to David, 47, and reflect on their marriage. “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple laughing. “Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!”

Victoria shared another message via her Instagram Stories, writing, “@davidbeckham you are my everything! I love you so much.”

The professional soccer player also posted a sweet message about his wife on his own Instagram account. David shared a throwback joint interview the pair did with Sacha Baron Cohen’s fictional character “Ali G,” where he was asked if he was a fan of the Spice Girls before dating Victoria. “No, but I was into Posh,” he replied.

Shutterstock

“23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh,” David wrote alongside the clip. “Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you , we all love you ❤️.”

David and Victoria tied the knot in July 1999 after two years of dating. They have since welcomed sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10.

In July 2021, David celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary by sharing a series of photos that captured the couple in matching outfits. “22 years later, still matching outfits 😂 Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same 😂,” the London native wrote via Instagram.

Despite seeming happier than ever in their relationship, the pair have been open about the hard work that goes into marriage. “To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” David said while appearing on Australia’s The Project in 2018. “It becomes a little more complicated.”

Meanwhile, the fashion designer said their emphasis on family is what keeps their marriage alive. “It’s all about the family unit,” she explained during an interview with British Vogue in October 2018. “We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”