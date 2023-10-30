Actress Salma Hayek posted a sweet tribute dedicated to her Fools Run In costar Matthew Perry following his death.

“Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us,” Salma, 57, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of throwback photos on Monday, October 30. “It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.”

The actress looked back to last year when she was “very moved” when Matthew shared on social media that he felt their 1997 film was “his best movie.”

“Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude,” the From Dusk Till Dawn star concluded. “My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

Getty Images

Salma’s tribute is the latest celebrity tribute pouring in to memorialize the life of the iconic Friends star. Matthew was found dead at the age of 54 on October 28 after an apparent drowning in his Los Angeles home.

Perry was found unresponsive by his assistant in his home’s hot tub after playing a game of pickleball with a friend earlier in the day. Paramedics responded but the star was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner the day after the sitcom actor’s death, but the initial results were inconclusive pending a toxicology report, as Perry’s cause of death has been “deferred” pending further tests.

The actor had been open about his struggles with addiction and gave fans a deeper look in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. He revealed his first experience with prescription painkillers came after a jet ski accident while on the set of Fools Run In in 1997 and within 18 months, he was taking 55 Vicodin pills a day.

“I wasn’t doing it to feel high or to feel good. I certainly wasn’t a partier,” the actor detailed in his book. “I just wanted to sit on my couch, take five Vicodin and watch a movie. That was heaven for me.”