A Los Angeles judge has declared a mistrial in the case of That ‘70s Show alum Danny Masterson, who was charged on three separate counts of rape, In Touch can confirm. After the jury could not come to a conclusion on November 18, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo told the deliberators to take a week-long break for Thanksgiving and come to a consensus.

More time did not help the jurors decide. On Wednesday, November 30, the jury was still divided after seven voting attempts.

“While we are disappointed with the outcome in this trial, we thank the jurors for their service,” the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told In Touch in a statement. “We also want to give our heartfelt appreciation to the victims for bravely stepping forward and recounting their harrowing experiences. We also are thankful for the hard work of the prosecution team and we will now consider our next steps as it relates to prosecuting this case.”

Calling the jurors “hopelessly deadlocked,” Judge Olmedo asked if there was anything the court could do to assist in a unanimous decision regarding Masterson, 46, and the charges he pleaded not guilty to before declaring a mistrial. Masterson’s retrial date is scheduled for March 27, 2023.

Masterson, who starred in The Ranch alongside That ‘70s Show alum Ashton Kutcher, was charged with three counts of rape and is staring down 45 years behind bars if convicted. Three women – known as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2 and Jane Doe #3 – claimed that Masterson raped them at his Hollywood Hills home between the years of 2001 and 2003. All former members of the Church of Scientology – an ideology that Masterson still partakes in – the three accusers made their legal plans clear amid the mistrial.

“We are obviously disappointed that, at least for the time being, Daniel Masterson has evaded criminal accountability for his deplorable acts,” Jane Doe #2 and Jane Doe #3 stated on November 30, supported by another accuser – whose claims are not being presented in this particular case – as well as Jane Doe #3’s spouse. “However, we are collectively resolved to continue our fight for justice, including in civil court, where we have alleged that Mr. Masterson, along with the Church of Scientology, its leader David Miscavige, and others conspired to systematically stalk, harass, and intimidate us when we sought to shed light on Mr. Masterson’s actions,” they concluded.

During the trial, the prosecution alleged that Masterson’s high profile role in the Church of Scientology – as well as his acting success – provided him with a sense of privilege as it related to his relationships. The accusers attested that they were deterred from labeling their interactions with Masterson as “rape,” and further alleged that the Church of Scientology harassed them after they made their claims public.

Masterson did not testify during the trial.

Masterson’s defense team did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.