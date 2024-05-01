Dan Schneider has sued the producers of Quiet on Set for defamation just one month after the docuseries premiered, according to docs viewed by In Touch.

The TV producer, 58, claimed in an unfiled unlimited civil complaint that they falsely implied he sexually abused the child actors who worked on his Nickelodeon shows, according to legal docs obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, May 1. In addition to suing the production team, Schneider is also suing creators including Warner Bros. Discovery, Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television.

Schneider’s lawyers called the docuseries a “hit job” against their client, adding that the production team allegedly used manipulative editing techniques to create a false impression of him. The lawsuit also claims that the creative team tried to compare him to two sex offenders – including Brian Peck – who previously worked on the network and were discussed in the doc.

The legal team claimed that the producers made the allegations to improve “clickbait, ratings, and views – or simply put, money.”

“Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself,” the lawyers said of the sexual abusers mentioned in the docuseries.

Despite accusing the docuseries of painting him in a negative light, Schneider did admit he was not aware of some of his bad behavior toward colleagues and the young actors during his time as their boss. However, he insisted he was not linked to any of the child sex abuse that was discussed in the docuseries.

“Recently the docuseries Quiet on Set highlighted mistakes I made and poor judgment I exhibited during my time at Nickelodeon, most of which happened decades ago during my early career as a producer, working on shows for Tollin/Robbins Productions,” Schneider said in a statement to In Touch. “There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader. I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it.”

He added that the docuseries went “beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied” that he was involved in “horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted.”

“I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators,” Schneider concluded.

Eric Vitale/Getty Images

Schneider is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit, claiming he suffered mental distress and financial losses due to the docuseries.

He famously created the Nickelodeon shows The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly and Victorious during his time with the network, and helped launch the careers of stars including Amanda Bynes, Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice and Jamie Lynn Spears.

The docuseries – which premiered in March – dropped many bombshells, including Drake Bell’s accusations that Peck sexually abused him when they were working together on the network. Peck was ultimately charged with oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a 14-or 15-year-old, while he pleaded no contest. He was sentenced to serve 16 months behind bars, and was forced to register as a sexual offender.