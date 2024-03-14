Drake Bell shot to adolescent fame in the early 2000s thanks to his role on the hit Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, but the nature of onset life was not kind to the young star. As Investigation Discovery’s bombshell documentary series, Quiet on Set, circulated the headlines in March 2024, Drake revealed that he was the victim of sexual assault at the hands of Brian Peck, a voice coach who worked on the show. Viewers are curious about what happened to Drake and what he’s said about his experience.

What Happened to Drake Bell?

While starring in the hit comedy, Drake crossed paths with voice coach and eventual manager, Brian – no relationship to Josh Peck, Drake’s costar – while filming the second season of The Amanda Show. Drake and Brian “became really close,” he shared during Quiet on Set, adding that they “had a lot of the same interests.” “Looking back, I think that was probably a little calculated,” Drake told the cameras. The star was just 15 at the time

Brian befriended Drake and took an interest in the young star’s career, offering acting lessons at his house. Drake’s father, Joe Bell, expressed concern about his son’s presence at Brian’s home but was made to feel “ostracized” when he vocalized his worries. He “backed off,” and given that the Bell family home was an hour away from Los Angeles, Josh regularly stayed the night at Brian’s house.

“I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him … I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was … he was sexually assaulting me,” Drake recalled in Quiet on Set. “And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“I often look back at that time and wonder how in the world I survived,” he continued. “I remember all of the abusive events, but everything outside of that is very blurry to me, which is a bummer because I experienced a lot of great things in my life and my career during this time. But it was so overshadowed and ruined by what I was dealing with on the inside that it made it really hard for me.”

Drake further explained, “You know anytime I had an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house. And it just got worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal.”

Did Brian Peck Go to Jail for Assaulting Drake Bell?

In 2004, Brian was charged with oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a 14- or -15-year old. He pleaded no contest, and was forced to register as a sexual offender. Brian additionally spent 16 months behind bars.

The minor in question was not named in the case at the time. It was only his involvement in Quiet on Set that Drake revealed he was the child involved.

What Did Nickelodeon Say in Response to Drake Bell’s Allegations Against Brian Peck?

Amid Drake’s bombshell revelation in the ID series, Nickelodeon told In Touch in a statement, “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”

As for the reported alarming behavior exposed in the documentary series – including the onset behavior of writer and showrunner Dan Schneider – Nickelodeon stated to In Touch, “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ID.