Kenan Thompson

Before Kenan Thompson became one of Saturday Night Live’s biggest stars, he got his start on the kid-focused skit show, All That. Schneider was one of the producers of All That and worked for one season on Thompson’s other popular show, Kenan and Kel. Thompson spoke out about the allegations in Quiet on Set during an interview on The Tamron Hall Show, but clarified he hadn’t watched the docuseries.

“It’s a tough subject, you know?” Thompson shared with host Tamron Hall. “It’s tough for me because I can’t speak on things that I never witnessed. All of these things happened after I left. Dan wasn’t really on Kenan and Kel like that. He got a ‘Created By’ credit, but, you know, it was a different showrunner, so our worlds weren’t really overly, you know, overlapping like that outside of All That, necessarily. Then all of that negativity started happening outside of our tenure there.”

Thompson continued, “I wasn’t aware of a lot of it, but my heart goes out to anybody that’s been victimized or their families. I think it’s a good thing the doc is out, and it’s putting things on display that need to be, stories that need to be told for accountability’s sake, but it’s definitely hard to watch because I have fond memories of that place.”