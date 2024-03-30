Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrities React to Quiet on Set Allegations Revealed

Investigation Discovery/YouTube

Celebrities React to Allegations Revealed in ‘Quiet on Set’: Kenan Thompson, Josh Peck and More

News
Mar 30, 2024 11:55 am·
By
Picture

The docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV put a spotlight on the allegations of sexual abuse, racism and more inappropriate behavior that happened behind the scenes of some of Nickelodeon’s most popular TV shows in the early 2000s. Much of the investigative series focused on the allegations against Dan Schneider, who was behind many of those shows working as a writer or showrunner. Drake Bell, who starred in series like The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, revealed shocking details behind his sexual assault at the hands of his voice coach and eventual manager, Brian Peck. Now, some of the network’s other well-known stars who didn’t appear in the docuseries have reacted to the secrets that have been uncovered.

Amazon

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off Today View Deal
Drake Bell
 What Happened to Drake Bell? Inside His Brian Peck Assault Claims

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture