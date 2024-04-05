Quiet on Set to Premiere Bonus 5th Episode in April

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is releasing an additional fifth episode titled Breaking the Silence. The newest episode in the docuseries will feature new interviews with Nickelodeon stars, as the showrunners behind the series give viewers a further inside look into what went on behind the scenes of popular kids TV shows.

Who Will Be Featured in the New Episode of ‘Quiet on Set’?

Many of the former Nickelodeon stars that appeared in the first four episodes of Quiet on Set will return, including Drake Bell, ​Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and his mother, Tracey Brown. However, the bonus episode will also feature a new interview with Shane Lyons. Lyons was a cast member on the kids sketch comedy show All That and will be interviewed by Soledad O’Brien, popular American broadcast journalist and host of Matter of Fact With Soledad O’Brien.

O’Brien is sitting down with Lyons “for an important discussion about the industry, then and now,” per Variety.

What Is ‘Quiet on Set’ About?

Quiet on Set takes puts a spotlight on the allegations of sexual abuse, racism and other inappropriate behavior that reportedly happened on the set of shows like Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show and All That. Dan Schneider, the showrunner and producer of many of the popular Nickelodeon shows in the early 2000s, is a focal point throughout the series. Schneider’s former employees accused him of creating a toxic workplace where he demanded massages from female colleagues and was prone to angry outbursts.

Investigation Discovery/YouTube

Two days after Quiet on Set premiered, Schneider responded to several of the allegations featured in the docuseries.

“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult, me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret,” Dan told BooG!e – who played T-Bo on the hit Schneider show iCarly – in a YouTube interview published on March 19, 2024. “I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

Schneider specifically addressed the request for massages from some of his employees and said, “It was wrong.”

“It was wrong that I ever put anybody in that position. It was the wrong thing to do,” he said. “I’d never do it today. I’m embarrassed that I did it then. I apologize to anybody that I ever put in that situation, and even additionally I apologize to the people who were walking around Video Village or wherever they happened because there were lots of people there who witnessed it who also may have felt uncomfortable.”

When Does the New Episode of ‘Quiet on Set’ Premiere?

The bonus episode of Quiet on Set will premiere on April 7, 2024, on the Investigation Discovery network. Other streaming platforms like Max will also have the episode available.