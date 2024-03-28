Brian Peck was a dialogue coach beloved by those he encountered on the sets of highly popular shows like The Amanda Show and All That. Known for throwing cast parties and barbeques at his home, it was a total shock when he was arrested in 2003 and accused of sexually abusing an unnamed child actor.

That unnamed child was later revealed to be Drake Bell during the Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which premiered in March 2024. After serving 16 months in prison, fans are curious about what happened to Peck after registering as a sex offender.

Who Is Brian Peck?

Peck is a dialogue coach who worked alongside Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider, in addition to other children’s television creatives. Over the years, Peck made cameos on shows like Keenan & Kel and All That.

“Everybody loved Brian. He was charming, he was clever and he was around all the time,” Kyle Sullivan, a former cast member of All That, explained during part 2 of the docuseries, which aired on March 17, 2024. “He was funny. It’s also important to note, like, all the parents loved him, too. Like, everybody trusted Brian.”

What Did Brian Peck Do?

Peck was charged with oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a 14-or 15-year-old. The dialogue coach pleaded no contest and spent 16 months behind bars. He was also forced to register as a sexual offender.

It was also later revealed that several notable actors, including Rider Strong and James Marsden, wrote letters in support of Peck during his sentencing.

The minor in question was not named in the case at the time. The former Drake & Josh star maintained his silence for more than two decades before coming forward as the victim involved during the docuseries.

“You know anytime I had an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house,” Drake told cameras. “And it just got worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal.”

Is Brian Peck in Jail?

After spending 16 months in prison for his crime against the former Amanda Show star, Peck has not been jailed since.

What Was Nickelodeon’s Response to the Allegations?

Shortly after Peck was arrested in 2003, the cast of All That was gathered for a table read where they were informed that Peck would not be returning to set.

“These guys said something to the effect of like, ‘Brian isn’t gonna be here anymore, does anyone have anything they’d like to say?’,” Kyle continued in another scene during the docuseries. “After this like, very awkward pregnant pause, the lawyers were like, ‘OK, thank you very much.’”

Years later, amid Drake’s bombshell revelation, the network told In Touch in a statement, “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”

What Happened to Brian Peck After His Prison Sentence?

After serving his sentence, Peck was hired by the Disney Channel to work on The Suite Life of Zach & Cody. Peck did voiceover work and had no interaction with the cast or crew, and was allegedly terminated after the network learned of his conviction, according to Variety.

Since his 2006 firing from Disney, Peck worked on various projects, including 2009’s Jack and the Beanstalk, 2013’s Anger Management and most recently, 2019’s Making Apes: The Artist Who Changed Film, according to his IMDb page.

He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, according to TMZ.