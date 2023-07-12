Old flames? Bravo fans were left in shock when rumors began to circulate that Southern Charm star Craig Conover hooked up with Sonja Morgan. After the Real Housewives of New York star sparked the rumors, Craig has set the record straight. Keep scrolling to find out if Craig and Sonja hooked up, learn about their relationship and more.

Did Craig Conover and Sonja Morgan Hook Up?

Sonja sparked hook up rumors while appearing on the July 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live. While talking to host Andy Cohen, the New York native implied she previously had an intimate encounter with Craig.

The conversation began when Sonja and her costar Luann de Lesseps played a game in which Andy showed photos of single male Bravo stars to see if the women would be romantically interested in them. After Andy shared a photo of Craig’s costar Austen Kroll, Luann revealed they previously exchanged phone numbers.

Sonja then quipped that she “did the other one,” referring to Craig.

When Andy asked Sonja if she “made out with Craig,” she claimed that they previously “had a little tête-à-tête.”

Sonja has not yet commented whether or not her claims were true or just a joke.

What Has Craig Conover Said About the Claims He Hooked Up With Sonja Morgan?

Craig addressed the claims during the July 11 episode of his podcast, “Pillows and Beer.”

“No, we haven’t kissed,” Craig told his cohost, Austen. “I haven’t seen her in like five years.”

He then shared insight on his relationship with the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star. “Sonja has always been a funny friend to have,” Craig explained. “She’s aggressive, she’s a bundle of fun, but no, Sonja and I have not kissed. Sonja was just having fun on Watch What Happens.”

Craig and Sonja previously appeared on an episode of WWHL together in 2017, where she gave him several flirty compliments including that he’s “intuitive,” “smart” and has a “stiff d–k.”

Despite denying her claims that they hooked up, Craig said he took it as a “compliment” that she still thinks fondly of the time they spent together and admitted it might have been “fun” to make out with her.

What Has Craig Conover’s Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo Said About the Sonja Morgan Hook Up Rumors?

Craig’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, made it clear that she found humor in the claims.

“No I’m peeeeing my pants,” the Summer House star commented under @BestofBravo’s clip of Sonja making the comment.

Paige and Craig were first linked in April 2021, while they made their relationship official in October 2021. Fans have watched their relationship face ups and downs on both Winter House and Summer House, with one of their main struggles regarding their relationship being long-distance.

Shutterstock (2)

While Craig expressed interest in moving in together and getting engaged during season 7 of Summer House, Paige expressed her concerns about leaving her business opportunities in New York City to be closer to him in Charleston, South Carolina.

“If the roles were reversed and Craig, as a 30-year-old man, said he wanted to focus on his career and wait to get married, everyone would praise him and tell him he has a good head on his shoulders,” Paige told The Post in May. “But when it comes to me saying it, people assume things: ‘Oh, you don’t love your boyfriend.’ This could not be further from the truth.”

Meanwhile, Sonja has been single since she divorced John Adams Morgan in 2006.