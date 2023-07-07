Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan learned a lot about themselves while filming their new Bravo reality series, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. In it, the Real Housewives of New York City alums head to the small town of Benton, Illinois (population: less than 7,000), to help revitalize the community after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the local economy.

“It reaffirmed my belief that Luann and I both work really hard and that we don’t give up,” says Sonja, adding that the experience strengthened their relationship. “Luann and I were already like an old married couple, but this proved just how good we are together.” Here, Luann, 58, and Sonja, 59, talk to In Touch’s Fortune Benatar about branching out, learning to fish and their guilty pleasures.