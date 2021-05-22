Carefree! Courtney Stodden was spotted out and about at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, May 20, after their drama with Chrissy Teigen.

The reality TV personality, 26, looked comfy in a cropped white tank top, gray sweatpants, white socks, sandals and a baseball hat. They appeared to enjoy themselves at the park with a friend, where they got on several rides. The outing also took place on what would have been their 10-year wedding anniversary to ex-husband Doug Hutchison.

Courtney seemed to be in good spirits despite making headlines earlier this month after accusing Chrissy, 35, of bullying them at the height of their fame. In May 2011, Stodden made headlines when they married Hutchison, 60. The former couple became the subject of international news because of their 35-year age gap — Stodden was 16 years old at the time, while the Lost star was 51. The exes finalized their divorce in March 2020.

“[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Stodden alleged during an interview with The Daily Beast published on May 10. “She has sent me so many different tweets. Private DMs, up ’til a couple years ago. It’s so damaging when you have someone like Chrissy Teigen bullying children.”

On May 12, the Cravings author addressed Stodden’s claims and issued an apology on her Twitter. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. … I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

While Teigen originally claimed she reached out to Stodden privately, the Washington native took to Instagram to claim otherwise. “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter,” they wrote alongside a screenshot showing proof of their alleged block on the social media platform. “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

