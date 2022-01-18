Coco Austin’s Steamiest Braless Looks on the Red Carpet and Beyond Over the Years

It’s no secret that Coco Austin has a larger-than-life personality — and sense of style! Whether she’s walking the red carpet or out and about, the longtime model and actress never fails to steal the show, and that includes rocking some steamy braless looks.

Coco, who has been married to Law and Order: SVU‘s Ice-T since 2005, believes her glamorous looks help keep the spark alive in her marriage. “He likes me to get dressed up in something sexy,” the Los Angeles native previously dished to In Touch.

“If we go see a movie, he wants me to look cute with heels, nothing frumpy, because you have to, you kind of have to incorporate — what did you guys look like when you guys first met. You guys were at your best, right?” Coco, who shares daughter Chanel Nicole with the “Colors” rapper, added.

“As a couple, you guys really thought about what you were going to wear when you were around each other,” the Ice Loves Coco and Ice & Coco alum continued. “Like every little detail about each other, where you’re tiptoeing around at your best when you first got with your mate. So, you have to remember that and do that for your date nights — and it’s always worked out for us. We’re a couple that likes to go out and listen to music and dance. I’m a dancer. I love to dance. Not necessarily Ice, but he sits back and watches me.”

In addition to date nights and looking their best, Coco and Ice-T check in with each other often. “I have a lot going on in my schedule. So, in the mornings, we kind of bring it in and talk about our day,” she said. “We’re constantly communicating.”

Ice-T also believes he and Coco have A+ communication! “We address problems quickly. She doesn’t say, ‘I’m mad at you from last month.’ How am I supposed to fix something if I didn’t know it was broken? And we compromise,” the New Jersey native told In Touch in a May 2021 interview. “If you want to win every argument and do whatever you want to do, there’s a name for that — it’s called being single.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Coco Austin’s steamiest braless looks over the years.