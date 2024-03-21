Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn is considering divorcing husband Christian Richard Dumontet after his domestic violence arrest on Tuesday, March 19, followed by another arrest the following evening for violating a protective order she had against him.

“Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 21. “She’s planning on filing for divorce.”

Christian, 44, was first taken into custody while still in his bathrobe after he allegedly threw a glass bottle in a bag at Christine, 35, inside their Hollywood Hills mansion. Instead, the item struck their son Christian, 2, Page Six reported.

Los Angeles police officers arrested Christian and took him to jail, where he was booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

After being released, the former tech executive returned to the home he shares with Christine on the evening of March 20.

“Last night at approximately 11:40 p.m. our Hollywood officers responded to a radio call,” the LAPD confirmed to People on Thursday, March 21. “The suspect, Dumontet, Christian, was arrested for violation of a restraining order.”

Christian was booked at 1:09 a.m. and released at 4:54 a.m. following his second arrest. He is due to appear in court on April 11, according to online records viewed by In Touch.

Selling Sunset viewers got to follow Christine and Christian’s romance when she starred on the Netflix series.

“Christian is big in the tech world,” the realtor revealed during the show’s season 2 premiere. “He went to MIT, and he’s a software engineer and has worked for multiple companies, multiple development projects.”

Getty Images

The pair got engaged after weeks dating. They married in December 2019 and footage from their gothic winter wonderland-themed wedding at a Los Angeles cathedral aired on the season 3 finale episode.

Christian cofounded the online food-ordering service Foodler in 2004. The company was acquired by Grubhub in 2017 for an undisclosed sum, although it was enough to allow him to retire before the age of 40. Multiple outlets have estimated Christian’s net worth to be approximately $20 million.

Christine helped Christian find and purchase their $5 million dream home and got a commission on the sale.

The Bravolebrity departed The Oppenheim Group in April 2022, leaving Selling Sunset aheadof season 6. Christine went on to cofound the real estate brokerage RealOpen with Christian. They later launched a credit scoring system for crypto buyers and sellers called RealScore.