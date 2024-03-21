Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, was arrested for a second time after he allegedly violated his restraining order, In Touch can confirm.

Christian, 45, was taken into custody on the evening of Wednesday, March 20, after he allegedly violated an emergency protective order, the Los Angeles Police Department told People. The arrest comes just one day after Christian – whose real last name is Dumontet – was arrested on Tuesday, March 19, following a domestic violence incident involving his and Christine’s son, Christian.

“Last night at approximately 11:40 p.m. our Hollywood officers responded to a radio call,” the LAPD confirmed to the outlet on Thursday, March 21. “The suspect, Dumontet, Christian, was arrested for violation of a restraining order.”

Christian was booked at 1:09 a.m. and released at 4:54 a.m. following his second arrest.

The businessman is scheduled to appear in court on April 11, according to online records viewed by In Touch.

Christine, 35, and Christian made headlines on March 19 when police responded to a call at their Hollywood Hills home around 2 p.m. related to a domestic dispute. “The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a public information officer explained to Page Six. “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”

Page Six also shared photos that captured Christian being escorted from their home into a police vehicle as he wore a white bathrobe. A source told the outlet that the couple’s 2-year-old child was transported to the emergency room via ambulance following the incident. Christine reportedly left their home to ride in the ambulance with their only child.

Christine and Christian tied the knot in 2019, while fans got to know her husband during season 2 of Selling Sunset. The real estate agent explained that he was “big in the tech world” and he previously studied at MIT.

“He’s a software engineer and has worked for multiple companies, multiple development projects,” Christine added at the time.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Viewers got to watch Christine and Christian experience many milestones in their relationship on the show, including their wedding. However, she shocked fans when she announced she was leaving Oppenheim Group and the show to the pursue her and Christian’s crypto business, RealOpen, in August 2022.

“I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched,” the former reality star told People at the time. “I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”