Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, was arrested on Tuesday, March 19, In Touch can confirm. His arrest followed an alleged domestic incident, and he was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call around 2 p.m. local time relating to a domestic dispute in Hollywood Hills.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a public information officer told Page Six. “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”

Photos from the scene obtained by Page Six showed Richard being escorted to a police vehicle in only a white bathrobe.

More to come …